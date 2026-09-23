October will soon arrive with a rather rock attitude as a week-long event takes festival-goers and rock lovers to the seaside town of Protaras, extending its busy season a little longer.

Cyprus Rocks Festival returns to Protaras this October 1 to 6, bringing together established tribute acts from the UK and Europe. A special programme has been set for this year to celebrate the music of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Queen, Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith, The Who, Status Quo and other defining names in rock.

The festival will combine live performances along the coastal setting of Protaras, promising something for everyone. Local residents and the international festival community are invited to enjoy a rich programme of rock music from artists who have dedicated their careers to keeping rock alive.

At the heart of this year’s programme are three consecutive Main Stage nights at Trinity Beach, from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4, giving audiences the flexibility to attend for a single evening or enjoy the full three-night programme.

Since launching in 2017, Cyprus Rocks has built a strong international following, particularly among visitors from the United Kingdom, with many returning year after year. With the slogan Where Rock Legends Live On at its heart, Cyprus Rocks 2026 continues to bring together returning visitors and new audiences through a shared love of rock music.

The Main Stage programme opens with Motörheadache, Foo Forgers and Live/Wire – The AC/DC Show, celebrating the music of Motörhead, Foo Fighters and AC/DC. On Saturday, October 3, Ultimate Leppard, Mötley Crüde and Guns Or Roses take to the stage with tributes to Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses. The Main Stage weekend concludes on Sunday, October 4, with Quo Connection, Maximum Who and UK Queen performing the music of Status Quo, The Who and Queen.

Beyond the main live music nights, the wider programme includes the Welcome Party at Polyxenia Isaak on Thursday, October 1, featuring ZZ Top GB and Aerosmith Rocks UK, and the Farewell Party on Tuesday, October 6, with Small Fakers and Fleetwood Bac.

Cyprus Rocks Festival

Annual rock festival with international tribute bands reviving rock legends. October 1-6. Protaras, Paralimni region. €35-50. Half-price for 15- 18-year-olds. Children up to 14 years old can attend free of charge. www.cyprusrocks.co.uk, www.ticketbox.com.cy/cyprusrocks/2026