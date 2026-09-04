A three-day film tribute arrives at Rialto Theatre this September. Titled EXPLICIT, it will take place from September 7 to 9, inviting audiences to revisit and reflect on films that challenged conventions, expanded the boundaries of cinematic expression, and left a lasting mark on the history of world cinema.

Through the work of filmmakers who are now recognised as landmarks in international cinema, EXPLICIT explores the relationship between art, censorship, freedom of expression and social change. Rather than focusing on provocation for its own sake, the programme highlights the artistic and historical significance of films that dared to redefine the language of cinema, influencing generations of filmmakers and audiences while continuing to inspire discussion today.

The inaugural edition of EXPLICIT is dedicated to Lars von Trier, one of the most influential and controversial directors of contemporary European cinema. Through five of his most acclaimed works, audiences will encounter films that have challenged, outraged, moved, inspired and captivated viewers and critics around the world.

The screening programme includes the 1996 film Breaking the Waves at 7pm and the 2009 film Antichrist at 9.45pm, on Monday, September 7. Tuesday’s agenda includes the 2013 film Nymphomaniac at 7pm, while Wednesday begins with a panel discussion at 6pm. The night then evolves to screenings of the films Dancer in the Dark and The House That Jack Built.

All screenings are strictly for audiences aged 18 and over due to the content of the films, and some will be screened with subtitles.

Open discussions with film professionals will accompany the screenings, exploring themes of consent, violence and artistic freedom, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on issues that remain highly relevant today.

EXPLICIT

Film screenings dedicated to Lars von Trier. September 7-9. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. suitable for audiences 18+. €8 per screening. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy