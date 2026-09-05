It is perhaps an unlikely combination when the sounds of Led Zeppelin and The Doors meet the classical melodies of Beethoven and Ennio Morricone, yet that is exactly what is coming up in a performance this September.

Pianist Stavros Lantsias presents a concert that brings together his own lyrical compositions with rock legends and classical composers from the international music scene. In a distinctive concert by the acclaimed pianist and composer, the Stavros Lantsias Piano Trio+ will push the boundaries of the rich sonic possibilities of the classic jazz piano trio.

The performance will be presented twice this month in two different cities. First in Limassol, at the Rialto Theatre on September 25 and then on September 26 in Nicosia as part of the 29th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus.

On both evenings, Lantsias will be joined by some of the finest Greek musicians of his generation: Michalis Kalkanis on double bass, Michalis Kapilidis on drums, and the exceptional blues guitar virtuoso Babis Tyropoulos.

Their repertoire will create a compelling dialogue between contemporary jazz, classical music and the broader landscape of international musical expression. Reflecting the constant exchange of ideas and artistic influences that characterises the Mediterranean cultural sphere, the programme will highlight its enduring dialogue with the European and international music scene.

Stavros Lantsias Piano Trio+

Concerts by Stavros Lantsias, Michalis Kalkanis, Michalis Kapilidis and special guest Babis Tyropoulos. September 25. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. September 26. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-894531. [email protected], www.rialto.com.cy