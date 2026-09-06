A strong police presence was out over Saturday night across the island with the aim of preventing serious crime and maintaining public order, the force said on Sunday.

A total of seven people were arrested for different crimes, including illegal stay on the island, robbery and theft and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

During the night 783 cars were stopped for inspection in addition to 1,025 people travelling in them. In addition, checks were carried out on 65 venues and 10 charges made.

Traffic police recorded 273 charges out of which 83 involved speeding, while 15 vehiccles were seized.

A total of 315 alcotests were carried out, which led to 19 charges, while 82 drug tests were carried out with three people showing positive results.

Police operations with an increased presence on the road continue every night with the aim of making the pubic feel safe, police said.