Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon as part of an investigation of a case concerning the conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, theft and malicious damage, committed in August in Nicosia.

On September 1, a female relative of the owners of a house in Nicosia reported that during the month of August, unknown persons broke into the house and stole various items including paintings, silver utensils and furniture, worth more than €10,000.

Testimony and consequently arrest warrants were obtained against two people, aged 41 and 44.

Police said the 41-year-old was arrested on September 2. During a search of his home, evidence that appears to be linked to the stolen property was located and confiscated.

He appeared the next day before the Nicosia District Court, which issued an eight-day remand order against him.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Sunday, shortly after midnight, and appeared during the day before the Nicosia District Court, which issued a five-day remand order against him.