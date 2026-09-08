BrainRocket has closed its Limassol offices and offered most of its remaining employees relocation abroad, apparently ending the Cyprus presence of one of the island’s largest technology employers.

All the company’s offices and other leased facilities in the city were closed during the past month, including premises in at least two locations, according to information published on Tuesday by Politis.

The BrainRocket signs have also been removed from the buildings, while employees who were still working in Cyprus were instructed to work remotely until further notice.

At the same time, most were offered relocation packages to move to Spain or other countries where the company maintains offices.

The decision follows a year-long withdrawal that began in the summer of 2025, when the company started transferring much of its business from Limassol to Valencia.

At the time, BrainRocket employed around 1,500 people in Cyprus, with more than 1,000 employees understood to have been affected by the restructuring.

Hundreds were offered relocation packages, mainly for Valencia, while a smaller part of the operation was expected to move to Malta, as reported last August.

Many foreign employees subsequently accepted the offer and left Cyprus. Meanwhile, a significant number of those who chose to remain found positions with other technology and foreign-exchange companies in Limassol, where demand for their skills remained strong.

However, the prospect of BrainRocket leaving Cyprus appeared to recede later that month. Following contact between the company and President Nikos Christodoulides, reports suggested that it would retain a sizeable operation on the island.

Employees transferred abroad were expected to be replaced through new recruitment in Cyprus, allowing BrainRocket to maintain roughly the same local headcount.

Those expectations were reflected in a later report, while the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) warned against drawing conclusions from incomplete information.

Nevertheless, that outcome did not materialise. Staff continued to leave during the following year, operations increasingly moved abroad and the company’s physical presence in Limassol gradually contracted.

The change could also be seen in BrainRocket’s recruitment activity, with vacancies increasingly focused on Valencia. Several positions require successful applicants to relocate to Spain, with flights and temporary accommodation included in the packages.

BrainRocket’s official website has yet to reflect the latest developments. It continues to list Cyprus among its locations and still displays an address on Makarios III Avenue in Limassol.

Although the company has not issued a public statement confirming a complete withdrawal, the closure of its premises, the removal of its signs and the relocation of its remaining workforce appear to mark the end of its large-scale presence in Cyprus.