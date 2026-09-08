British base police are appealing for witnesses after a 76-year-old man was killed on the Limassol-Paphos highway last Wednesday in a traffic accident near the Episkopi tunnel.

The man, identified as Demetris Potamitis, had stopped his double cabin vehicle after a refrigerator fell onto the road.

He was travelling with his grandson when the appliance fell from the vehicle approximately 1km after the tunnel on the carriageway towards Paphos.

Potamitis returned to the road to retrieve the refrigerator and was struck by a passing minibus carrying passengers towards Paphos airport.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His grandson was not injured.

The minibus driver was arrested and underwent alcohol and drug testing which found no trace of any substance. A statement was taken and he was released pending investigations.

British bases police have now appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could help establish what happened to contact investigators.

Police are particularly seeking anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British base police on 1443 or 25 967227.