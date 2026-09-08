Cyprus and Kazakhstan are looking to turn agreements signed during President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Astana into joint projects in artificial intelligence, space technology and applied research, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides said.

The next stage of cooperation was discussed during a meeting between Skourides and Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Cyprus, Nikolay Zhumakanov, at the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) this week.

Writing on his personal platform following the meeting, Skourides said the talks provided an opportunity to build on the foundations established during Christodoulides’ official visit to Kazakhstan in June 2026.

“The Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed in Astana created a framework for closer cooperation in education and science, information and communication technologies, e-government, space activities and cybersecurity,” he said.

The presidential visit was the first by a Cypriot president to Kazakhstan since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

During talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on June 3, the two sides signed a package of agreements covering higher education and science, ICT, e-government, space activities and cybersecurity, alongside cooperation in a number of other fields.

Among them was a memorandum between Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, establishing a framework for cooperation in ICT, e-government, space and cybersecurity.

A separate agreement between the two countries’ education ministries covers cooperation in higher and postgraduate education and science, providing another route for universities and researchers to work together.

However, Skourides made clear that the focus is now shifting from agreements to implementation.

“The next step is to translate these commitments into practical cooperation,” he said.

His meeting with Zhumakanov examined “opportunities to connect research institutions, universities and innovation ecosystems, identify areas for joint projects and encourage the exchange of expertise between our two countries”.

Particular attention was given to AI, space technologies and applied research, including the role that Cyprus’ Centres of Excellence and research infrastructure could play in future cooperation.

Skourides said the discussions also covered “the potential for Cyprus’ Centres of Excellence and research infrastructure to contribute to mutually beneficial initiatives”.

Artificial intelligence has already become an important part of the expanding relationship between Nicosia and Astana.

During Christodoulides’ June visit, the Cypriot delegation visited Kazakhstan’s alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Centre in Astana, where it was briefed on the country’s work in artificial intelligence and digitalisation.

The latest talks come as Cyprus continues work on its National AI Strategy 2032, with Skourides arguing that international cooperation will be important as the country develops its capabilities.

“As Cyprus advances its National AI Strategy 2032, international partnerships can play an important role in strengthening our capabilities and ensuring that innovation delivers tangible benefits for our economies and societies,” he said.

At the same time, cooperation with Kazakhstan could give Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem closer access to a country investing heavily in AI, digitalisation and space-related technologies.

Skourides said the two countries have “complementary strengths and a shared interest in developing closer links between their research and technology communities”.

“By building on the momentum of our bilateral relations, we can create new opportunities for researchers, innovators and businesses, while strengthening Cyprus’ role as a trusted European partner for international collaboration,” he added.

The research and technology discussions form part of a wider expansion of bilateral relations following Christodoulides’ visit.

During the trip, Cyprus opened its first embassy in Central Asia in Astana, while the two countries also moved to strengthen cooperation in business, education and investment.

Furthermore, the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Forum held alongside the presidential visit brought together more than 70 representatives from the two countries, with technology and artificial intelligence among the sectors discussed.

Zhumakanov, meanwhile, has served as Kazakhstan’s first resident ambassador to Cyprus since presenting his credentials in February 2025, following the decision by the two countries to establish resident diplomatic missions.

The latest meeting may now lead to another high-level contact in Kazakhstan, after the ambassador invited Skourides to participate in an AI conference in October.

“I thank the Ambassador for the kind invitation to participate in Kazakhstan’s AI conference in October,” Skourides said.

He added that he looked forward to “continuing our dialogue and advancing concrete initiatives that will further strengthen cooperation between our two countries on Research and AI”.