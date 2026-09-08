House president Annita Demetriou on Tuesday condemned the driver of a vehicle that parked on a disabled ramp inside parliament’s car park, preventing a person with a wheelchair from using it.

Demetriou said she had been informed of the circumstances surrounding the incident and “unequivocally” condemned what had occurred.

She has instructed the House’s general directorate to take “all appropriate actions” to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.