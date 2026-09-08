Paphos has begun mapping accessibility barriers across its tourism infrastructure, as part of a wider effort to make the district’s beaches, attractions, cultural sites and rural communities easier to visit for people facing mobility and other challenges.

The assessment is being carried out for the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) by the European University Cyprus, with support from the American University of Beirut, and is expected to be completed by mid-2027.

Etap executive director Nasos Hadjigeorgiou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that a scientific team has already been formed, while work has begun on establishing a mechanism to record both public and private infrastructure.

Once completed, the study will provide a comprehensive picture of the current situation, identify gaps and help determine the individual measures required across the district.

According to Hadjigeorgiou, Etap wants to avoid piecemeal solutions and instead establish firm foundations for an integrated accessibility plan.

The initiative also forms part of Paphos’ commitments as a Smart Destination, while supporting the wider goal of making the region more welcoming to people with mobility difficulties and other accessibility needs.

Etap’s approach follows several EU principles, including non-discrimination and equality, digital inclusion, independent living, autonomy and freedom of movement without exclusion.

Moreover, the tourism board is participating in European programmes and international networks concerned with accessible, sustainable and smart tourism.

These include the Smart Tourism – Smart Destinations programme, involving partners from nine other countries and receiving 80 per cent of its funding from the EU, which seeks to improve accessibility through digital transformation.

Etap also participates in the Interreg Euro-MED programme through the MED-Routes project, which focuses on transferring expertise and developing accessible cultural tourism.

In addition, it is involved in the I-DEMO project, which promotes accessible cultural experiences, and is an active member of the European Cultural Tourism Network.

However, Hadjigeorgiou stressed that the accessibility strategy has already moved beyond planning, with a number of practical projects carried out with financial support from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism and other funding programmes.

On the district’s beaches, Etap has purchased and delivered specialised floating wheelchairs for use at public beaches across municipalities and communities.

Marking the latest step in realising its vision of establishing destination Paphos as an accessible, smart and sustainable holiday destination, the tourism board announced on Tuesdat, the completion of its investment in and introduction of eight specialised floating wheelchairs designed to offer safe water access for individuals with mobility challenges.

In what it described as a symbolic and meaningful gesture, Etap delivered the eight new units to local authorities on September 7, strategically strengthening key coastal areas across the region.

The tourism board highlighted that strong collaboration between local authorities and the board forms the foundation for creating a modern hospitality model, putting the values of social equality, inclusion and respect into practice.

The organisation had previously contributed to the construction of accessible ramps and other necessary facilities on beaches in Ierokipia, within Paphos municipality, during 2026.

The longer-term aim is to expand the network of accessible beaches throughout the district, covering coastal areas from Timi to Polis Chrysochous and Pomos.

Digital accessibility is another central part of the programme, with Etap introducing QR codes and interactive applications at places of interest to allow information about attractions to be accessed by people with hearing or visual impairments.

So far, more than 150 smart signs and two navigation applications have been introduced across the district, with Hadjigeorgiou describing their performance as particularly successful.

Planning is now under way for the eighth phase of the smart-sign programme, while digital material is also being prepared for guided tours of the Marion-Arsinoe archaeological museum.

According to Hadjigeorgiou, digital tools can open information and tourism experiences to a much wider group of visitors, making them an integral part of the district’s accessibility drive.

Attention is also turning to nature trails and walking tourism, with Etap promoting the design and upgrading of eco-trails and other walking infrastructure using specifications intended to make movement easier for people with disabilities and older visitors.

Accessible routes have also been created and are being promoted within the archaeological park of Kato Paphos.

Consequently, the strategy is intended to cover not only urban centres and beaches, but also the district’s natural landscapes, archaeological attractions and cultural experiences.

The findings of the assessment will shape Etap’s 2027–2028 action plan, which will set out the next series of interventions.

Using the information collected, the tourism board intends to increase pressure on the government, local authorities and businesses to provide suitable infrastructure and accessibility services at different points across the destination.

Particular attention will be given to rural areas and more remote communities, ensuring that improvements are not confined to established urban and coastal tourism centres.

Meanwhile, digital inclusion will remain a priority, with the aim of making online information and services accessible to people with disabilities, older users and those with limited digital skills.