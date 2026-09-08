Bases police made 22 arrests over the past seven days for a range of offences, including drug possession and four drink-driving offences.

A total of 31 road safety operations were carried out across the SBAs, resulting in 57 fixed penalty notices and 30 written cautions.

In Dhekelia, officers arrested a man on the evening of September 1 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a small quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, two clasp knives, a glass pipe containing traces of drugs and a grinder believed to have been used for cannabis.

Officers also investigated seven road traffic collisions during the week, including a fatal collision on the Limassol-Paphos motorway.

A man was killed after attempting to retrieve an item that had fallen onto the road. The driver of the minibus that struck him was arrested and interviewed before being released on bail while investigations continue.

The marine unit carried out 39 patrols and checked 51 vessels. Officers also rescued six people off Lady’s Mile after their boat suffered engine failure.

Meanwhile, the dedicated anti-bird trapping team in Dhekelia continued operations targeting the illegal capture of migrating songbirds.

Five targeted patrols were carried out, during which six iron poles and four iron bases were removed and destroyed at one site.

Reflecting on the week’s operations and the motorway fatality, Temporary Superintendent Melina Papagregoriou said: “This was a demanding week for our officers, tragically marked by a fatal collision on the Limassol-Paphos motorway.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the man who lost his life. The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, and we would urge all road users to remain alert, reduce their speed when approaching stationary vehicles and exercise particular caution on high-speed roads.

“Alongside this tragic incident, our officers continued to deliver visible patrols, targeted enforcement and emergency assistance across our communities, demonstrating their professionalism and commitment to keeping people safe.”