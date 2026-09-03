The British bases’ police force on Thursday said that it has launched an operation aimed at tackling the phenomenon of illegal hunting.

The operation, named “Operation Hunter”, is, according to the bases’ police force, “designed to prevent and detect poaching, the illegal training of hunting dogs, and other related offences”.

It said that the operation is being carried out in coordination with the bases’ administration’s environment department, as well as the Republic of Cyprus’ police and game service.

“With the season now underway, Dhekelia station has issued advice highlighting the risks and potential penalties associated with breaches of legislation. The advice places particular emphasis on illegal bird trapping and the prohibited training of hunting dogs in areas where it is not permitted,” it said.

On the ground, it said that officers will “carry out targeted patrols and intelligence-led operations”, and that “technology will also be used to support policing and enforcement activity”.

This technology, it said, will include “drones, surveillance equipment, body-worn video cameras, and automatic number plate recognition”.

“The police are keen to remind hunters of their legal responsibilities, including holding the appropriate licences and complying with authorised hunting dates and locations,” it said.

It added that “particular care … must be taken to ensure public safety, protect wildlife, and prevent damage to private property”.

Akrotiri police’s head of operations Tony Demetriou, meanwhile, said that “we will take a robust approach towards poaching, illegal dog training, and any activity that places the public, wildlife, or property at risk”.

“Working closely with our partner agencies and local communities will help us prevent offending, secure the best available evidence, and bring offenders to justice,” he said.

He then urged the public to “report suspicious hunting-related activity, including shooting in prohibited areas, the use of vehicles to pursue wildlife, illegal dog training, or suspected poaching”.

“All reports will be assessed and acted upon in accordance with the information available and the level of identified risk,” he said.

He added that the bases’ police “wishes all lawful hunters a safe and responsible hunting season and reminds everyone enjoying the countryside to remain mindful of their own safety and that of others”.