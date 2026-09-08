Used vehicles continued to drive growth in Cyprus’ motor market during the first eight months of 2026, while registrations of new vehicles remained below last year’s levels, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Tuesday.

A total of 38,564 motor vehicles were registered between January and August, marking an 11.2 per cent increase compared with 34,668 during the same period last year.

The gap between new and used vehicles remained substantial. Used registrations climbed by 22.7 per cent, from 19,504 to 23,923, while registrations of new vehicles fell by 3.4 per cent to 14,641, from 15,164.

The same broad pattern was recorded in August, when overall registrations rose by 8.9 per cent to 3,777, compared with 3,468 in August 2025.

New registrations during the month rose only 1.4 per cent to 1,124, while used vehicles increased by 12.4 per cent to 2,653.

Passenger saloon cars remained by far the largest part of the market, with registrations rising by 10.9 per cent to 29,902 during the first eight months of the year, from 26,961 in the corresponding period of 2025.

Of these, 9,326, or 31.2 per cent, were new, while 20,576, or 68.8 per cent, were used.

In August alone, passenger car registrations increased by 9.2 per cent to 3,061, compared with 2,803 during the same month last year.

Rental cars, however, moved in the opposite direction, with registrations falling by 14.2 per cent from 4,044 to 3,468 between January and August.

Meanwhile, hybrids strengthened their grip on the passenger car market, accounting for 52.4 per cent of registrations, up from 43.6 per cent a year earlier.

Petrol-powered cars saw their share fall from 43.2 per cent to 35.3 per cent, while diesel vehicles declined from 8.5 per cent to 8 per cent. Electric cars also recorded a reduction, accounting for 4.3 per cent of passenger car registrations compared with 4.8 per cent last year.

Beyond passenger cars, motor coach and bus registrations increased by 40.6 per cent, reaching 142 compared with 101 during the first eight months of 2025. In August, registrations were unchanged at 12.

Goods vehicles also recorded growth, increasing by 13.4 per cent to 4,463, from 3,935.

Within this category, light goods vehicles rose by 12.2 per cent to 3,535, while heavy goods vehicles increased by 17 per cent to 536. Road tractors climbed by 21 per cent to 167, and rental goods vehicles rose by 20.3 per cent to 225.

During August, goods vehicle registrations increased by 19 per cent to 389, from 327 a year earlier.

Registrations of mopeds under 50cc fell by 33.5 per cent to 103 during the eight-month period, compared with 155 last year. August registrations dropped by 75 per cent to just three.

In contrast, mechanised cycles over 50cc increased by 10.8 per cent to 3,428, from 3,094. Their August registrations, however, fell by 9.4 per cent to 261.

Finally, tractor registrations rose by 6.8 per cent to 220, although the August figure increased by 46.7 per cent to 22.

Registrations of other vehicles, including road rollers, mobile cranes and specialised vehicles, increased by 41.7 per cent to 306, after rising by 163.6 per cent in August alone.