Cyprus travellers can pay to shorten security and passport queues, but the same words mean very different things from one airport to another

Fast Track sounds reassuringly simple until a passenger pays for it and discovers that the queue it skips is not the queue holding them up.

At Larnaca Airport, the useful question is not whether there is an express lane. There is. The question is which part of the journey it covers. A traveller may still have to check in a bag, clear security, pass border control and wait at the gate. Paying to move more quickly through one of those stages does nothing to the other three.

The confusion is particularly easy in Cyprus because the island is in the European Union but not yet part of the border-free Schengen area. A flight from Larnaca to Athens, Paris or Frankfurt is therefore not treated like an internal Schengen journey. Passengers still cross an external Schengen border, even when they hold a Cypriot or another EU passport.

That remains the position today, despite the government’s aim of joining Schengen this year. President Nikos Christodoulides set accession in 2026 as the target in January. However, a June Council briefing said Cyprus was completing its first Schengen evaluation, while the Commission’s current guidance continues to list the island outside the border-free area.

Hermes Airports says its Express Lane in departures provides a dedicated queue leading to the security search area. In arrivals, the lane is placed before the border-control kiosks. Online pre-booking is currently offered only for Larnaka Airport, and the official booking portal lists departure access from €6 a passenger.

That €6 buys a place in the quicker queue. It does not buy a different search. The Hermes booking terms say passengers face the same security procedures, that a queue-free passage is not guaranteed and that the standard charge also applies to children and infants. It is a one-use ticket, not a membership.

Airline access is not limited to Aegean. Fast Track may be included or sold separately, depending on the airline, fare, cabin and frequent-flyer status. Aegean sells Larnaka Fast Track for €6 on flights operated by Aegean or Olympic Air and includes it for eligible Business Class and status passengers. airBaltic also lists Larnaca Fast Track among the benefits of a Business Class upgrade. Terms vary, so check the booking and boarding pass before paying again at the airport.

Paphos passengers should be more careful. Hermes’ public page describes Express Lane services, but online pre-booking is explicitly limited to Larnaka. The availability and method of access should therefore be checked with the airline for the particular flight.

The word “e-gate” creates a second trap. Larnaca and Paphos have automatic gates that scan a boarding pass before the security area. According to Hermes Airports, they can handle up to 1,800 passengers an hour. However, they are electronic ticket barriers, not passport gates and not a paid fast-track service.

The two airports also have BorderXpress kiosks, which are part of passport control. A traveller scans an identity card or biometric passport and the system compares the live face with the image stored in the document’s chip. A failed automated check is referred to an immigration officer. This may speed up the process, but it does not remove the border check.

Schengen determines where that check appears. The European Commission says the zone comprises 29 countries, including 25 EU states and four non-EU countries. Cyprus participates in Schengen cooperation, but border controls with the island have not been abolished.

In practice, a passenger flying Larnaca–Athens–Rome enters Schengen in Athens and passes through passport control there before the onward flight. Athens–Rome is normally an internal Schengen journey. Someone flying directly from Larnaca to Rome meets the external border in Rome. In either case, a paid security lane in Larnaca has no bearing on the passport check.

Cypriot and other EU citizens undergo a more limited check when entering Schengen, while most British, American, Israeli and other non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay are treated as third-country travellers.

Since April 10, the EU’s Entry/Exit System has been fully operational at the external borders of the 29 participating countries. It records the travel-document details, facial image, fingerprints and entry or exit of short-stay non-EU travellers, replacing passport stamps.

Crucially, Cyprus does not yet operate EES. A British visitor arriving at Larnaca is processed under Cyprus’s national rules. If the same traveller later flies from Larnaca to Greece, the EES check takes place in Greece. The first registration can take longer because a photograph and fingerprints must be captured. It then remains valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first, according to updated UK guidance.

ETIAS is another frequently confused label. It is not an airport fast pass and is not yet operating. The Council’s timetable placed its launch in the final quarter of 2026, although the official ETIAS website says the precise date will be announced in advance. When introduced, it will be a travel authorisation for visa-exempt non-EU visitors, not a shorter security or passport queue.

Outside Schengen, the destination applies its own rules. A service bought in Cyprus rarely follows the passenger to the other end. At Heathrow, for example, Fast Track can mean departure security from £12.99 or a separate arrivals lane at passport control, costing £25 off peak and from £35 at peak times. The name is the same. The queue and price are not.

Across the EU, there is no single fast-track programme. Airports and airlines assemble their own offers. Athens Airport operates Fast Lane checkpoints at security, with access provided by airlines to eligible passengers. Spain’s airport operator Aena sells one-off access at airports including Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Málaga, while some airlines include it in the fare.

The quicker queue does not always cost money. Schiphol Airport allows passengers to reserve a free security window from three days before departure, while Frankfurt Airport offers free FRA SmartWay appointments from 72 hours beforehand. Rome Fiumicino’s QPass works on the same principle. All three provide a booked route into security, but the screening itself remains the same.

Then there are the benefits whose names sound quicker but may save no time at security. Priority check-in shortens the counter or bag-drop queue. Priority boarding changes the order at the gate, although it may merely deliver the passenger first to a crowded bus. Lounge access buys somewhere more comfortable to wait. None automatically includes Fast Track unless the fare, airline status or airport specifically says so.

The broadest and usually most expensive option is meet-and-assist. It provides someone to guide the traveller through the airport and use priority lanes where permitted. It may be more useful than a bare fast-track ticket for an older passenger, a family with a difficult transfer or anyone unfamiliar with a large airport. It still does not bypass security or immigration rules.

Before buying anything, look for four words in the description. Security, passport, departure and arrival. Check the terminal and the boarding pass, because access may already be included. Finally, keep the airport’s normal arrival time. A shorter queue cannot rescue a late bag drop, an extra document check or a distant gate.