Alpha Bank will publish its nine-month 2026 results and hold its investor day on November 5, as the Greek lender prepares to present updated targets and its future strategic direction.

The bank confirmed this week that its investor day would take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in a hybrid format.

Alpha Bank’s management team will use the event to outline its growth plan and revised targets, which it said would shape the group’s strategic direction in the years ahead.

Dial-in details will be made available at a later date, while a more detailed agenda, presentations and a live webcast will be provided on the day of the event through the bank’s website.

The investor day will coincide with the publication of Alpha Bank’s nine-month 2026 financial results, also scheduled for November 5.

The bank has also updated its financial calendar to include dates for a proposed interim dividend for the 2026 financial year.

The cut-off date for the interim dividend will be November 30, followed by the record date for eligible beneficiaries on December 1.

Payment of the interim dividend is scheduled for December 4, 2026.

Alpha Bank stressed that the dividend timetable remains subject to the necessary approvals.

The proposed distribution must first be approved by the company’s annual general meeting following a proposal by the board of directors, as well as receiving approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

The dates included in the financial calendar for the distribution of the proposed interim dividend are therefore subject to those approvals.

The November events will provide investors with an important update on Alpha Bank’s financial performance and longer-term strategy, as the lender prepares to set out its revised targets.

The bank’s latest announcement followed a previous update to its financial calendar issued on May 14.

In the meantime, Alpha Bank has continued to consolidate its position in its wider group structure.

In late August, the bank completed the acquisition of the remaining shares in Alpha Trust Holdings, taking its ownership and voting rights, together with parties acting in concert with it, to 100 per cent.

The process was completed on August 24 through a squeeze-out procedure, involving the acquisition of 69,324 remaining ordinary shares at €20.20 per share.

The €20.20 consideration was the same price offered by Alpha Bank under its earlier tender offer for Alpha Trust Holdings.

The completion of the transaction gave Alpha Bank and the parties acting alongside it full ownership and voting rights in the company.

The squeeze-out procedure allows an offeror that has reached the required ownership threshold following a takeover offer to acquire the remaining shares from shareholders.

With the November 5 results and investor day approaching, investors will receive both an update on Alpha Bank’s performance through September and details of the group’s revised growth ambitions.

The subsequent dividend dates will then set out the timetable for the proposed interim shareholder distribution before the end of the year.