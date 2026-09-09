President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday that Cyprus could not afford to work separately on national issues, stressing the need for cooperation in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

“We do not have the luxury of not working together,” Christodoulides said in a speech at an event organised by the youth trust association (Koken) in Nicosia.

He said the government’s first priority was “the resolution of the Cyprus problem, the liberation, the reunification of our homeland”, while seeking to strengthen the country’s position through its foreign policy, defence, economy and state institutions.

Christodoulides said the government’s priorities included a clear Western orientation, stronger defence capabilities, a resilient economy, as well as state reform.

He said the government would increase defence spending in next year’s budget, stressing that the bolstering of Cyprus’ deterrent capability as crucial.

The president also defended the government’s foreign policy, saying Cyprus had not had a clear foreign policy before joining the EU in 2004.

As “a small country under occupation”, Cyprus faced “real dangers”, he said, making stronger defence capabilities and alliances necessary.

Christodoulides also referred to migration, saying arrivals had fallen by 90 per cent while returns had increased by more than 85 per cent, remarking that Cyprus was no longer an attractive destination for illegal migrants.

He also pointed to falling unemployment, whilst heralding the nation’s geopolitical position and its growing ties with countries in the region.

“Yesterday I was in Egypt, tomorrow the President of Israel will be in Cyprus,” Christodoulides said.