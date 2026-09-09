Cyprus and Australia are looking to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, research and emerging technologies, with Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides pointing to Australia’s forthcoming participation in Horizon Europe as a new route for joint projects.

The discussions took place this week during a meeting between Skourides and Australian High Commissioner to Cyprus Emily Pugin, who took up her post in Nicosia earlier this year and is listed by the Australian government as the country’s current head of mission in Cyprus.

Writing on his personal platform, Skourides described the meeting as a continuation of contacts established during his first mission to Australia in September 2025, when he held a series of meetings with government, scientific and academic representatives.

The latest talks focused on strengthening links between the two countries’ research communities, universities and innovation ecosystems, while also exploring cooperation in climate resilience, sustainability and the application of emerging technologies to practical challenges.

A particularly significant development since Skourides’ Australian visit is Canberra’s move towards association with Horizon Europe, the EU’s €93.5 billion research and innovation programme.

The European Commission and Australia concluded negotiations on June 9, with Australia set to associate with Pillar II of Horizon Europe, covering areas including digital technologies, industry and space, climate and energy, health and civil security.

Australia is now completing its domestic treaty procedures, while its Department of Industry, Science and Resources says Australian researchers and organisations are expected to be able to participate under the 2027 work programme from January 1, 2027.

For Cyprus, Skourides sees this as an opportunity to build direct partnerships between researchers, universities and companies in the two countries.

He said the meeting explored “the opportunities arising from Australia’s forthcoming association with Horizon Europe and how our two countries can deepen connections between their research communities, universities and innovation ecosystems”.

Artificial intelligence was another central part of the discussion, including Cyprus’ work on its National AI Strategy 2032 and potential cooperation with Australia in areas such as AI ethics and technology transfer.

Skourides said that, as Cyprus develops the next stage of its innovation ecosystem, “international partnerships and the exchange of expertise will be essential to ensuring that emerging technologies translate into practical benefits for our economies and societies”.

The discussions build on Skourides’ September 2025 mission, during which he met Australia’s Chief Scientist Professor Tony Haymet, as well as senior officials and representatives of research, technology and academic organisations.

Haymet, who became Australia’s tenth Chief Scientist in January 2025, has a background in oceanography, climate research and technology commercialisation and previously headed marine research operations at CSIRO.

During their meeting last year, Skourides presented Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem and its Research and Innovation Strategy 2024 – 2026, with the two chief scientists discussing climate change, sustainability, ocean science, robotics, AI and emerging technologies.

The Australian programme also included meetings with Katherine Woodthorpe, then president of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, and Peter Derbyshire, its director of policy and international affairs.

Those discussions examined potential cooperation in agritech, climate technology, health and MedTech, while Skourides also met Tina Hutchison, Deputy Secretary of the Agriculture Trade and Regulation Group.

Another strand of the visit dealt directly with Cyprus’ growing challenge of wildfires and emergency response.

Skourides met Lori Mancel and Benedict Lyons to examine Australian practices in fire prevention and emergency-response systems, including policies governing the use of drones. The discussions looked at how technology could be used to strengthen prevention, monitoring and response capabilities.

The subject has now been brought back into the broader Cyprus-Australia technology relationship, with Skourides saying the earlier exchanges demonstrated the value of sharing practical expertise and examining how innovation can contribute to resilience and public safety.

The renewed discussions also come as Australia and the EU expand cooperation beyond research funding. In July, the two sides held their third Digital Economy and Technology Policy Dialogue, covering AI infrastructure and safety, cybersecurity, secure connectivity, data policy and online safety, while also identifying Horizon Europe as a potential vehicle for further collaboration.

Australia’s High Commission in Nicosia has similarly identified research and education as areas where it wants to deepen economic links with Cyprus, particularly in renewable energy, water-resource management and agriculture.

Skourides said Cyprus and Australia share “a commitment to scientific excellence, openness and international cooperation”, arguing that their respective strengths could be turned into practical opportunities for researchers and businesses.

He added that he looked forward to continuing cooperation with the Australian High Commission and advancing initiatives capable of delivering “meaningful, long-term results”.