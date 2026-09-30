Cyprus’ house prices rose at a faster annual pace in the second quarter of 2026, while also increasing compared with the previous three-month period, preliminary figures from the statistical service (Cystat) showed on Wednesday.

The House Price Index stood at 105.46 points in the second quarter of 2026, up 2.4 per cent from the first quarter and 7.9 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to Cystat.

That compared with annual increases of 2.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, 4.2 per cent in the third, 6 per cent in the fourth and 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, before the rate accelerated to 7.9 per cent in the latest period.

After falling by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, the index rose by 3.7 per cent in the third quarter, was unchanged in the fourth and increased by 1.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, before rising by 2.4 per cent in the second.

In index terms, the house price index stood at 97.74 in the second quarter of 2025, climbed to 101.35 in the third and was little changed at 101.34 in the fourth, before rising to 102.95 in the first quarter of 2026 and 105.46 in the second quarter.

Cystat said prices for new dwellings continued to rise, with the relevant sub-index reaching 105.73 in the second quarter from 103.25 in the previous three-month period.

Across the full period shown by the statistical service, the sub-index for new dwellings stood at 96.26 in the second quarter of 2025, rose to 101.71 in the third, 102.06 in the fourth and 103.25 in the first quarter of 2026, before reaching 105.73 in the second quarter.

Prices for existing dwellings also increased, with the sub-index rising to 105.10 from 102.51 in the first quarter of 2026.

Existing dwellings followed a more uneven path, moving from 100.84 in the second quarter of 2025 to 100.59 in the third and 99.82 in the fourth, before climbing to 102.51 in the first quarter of 2026 and 105.10 in the second.

The service said the index measures changes in the average price of residential property, covering both new and existing dwellings, while also including the land component of residential property.

The data are based on information from the department of lands and surveys and cover areas under the control of the Republic of Cyprus.