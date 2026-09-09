The Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) has opened applications for its sixth participatory budget, offering members funding for projects designed to produce practical benefits for both the profession and wider society.

A total of €100,000 is available under this year’s programme, with individual projects or actions eligible to receive grants of up to €20,000.

According to the chamber, proposals must fall within Etek’s areas of activity and responsibility, reach beyond its membership and have a positive impact on professionals and the public.

They must also lead to a practical outcome or usable deliverable capable of creating broader added value, rather than remaining solely at the level of research or discussion.

Applications may be submitted by individuals or legal entities that are members of Etek. However, each proposal must also be countersigned by at least two additional chamber members.

The submissions will be assessed by a five-member evaluation committee.

Applications must be sent exclusively by email to [email protected] by 2pm on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Applicants are advised to read the terms of the call carefully and submit the relevant application form fully completed. Further details and documents are available on the Etek website.