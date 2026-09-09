As autumn nears, fights between male mouflons are increasing as they vie for dominance ahead of the mating season.

While these clashes are typical, they can lead to serious injuries when their large horns get stuck.

The Cyprus Game and Fauna Service reports that dead mouflons are sometimes found on cliffs after such incidents.

When entangled, officers step in to help free the animals, ensuring their safe return to the wild.

Occasionally, the mouflons manage to escape on their own.

A recent video captures two male mouflons with their horns tangled, showcasing their teamwork as they cool down and eventually free themselves before drinking water.

The service hailed this as a rare display of cooperation.