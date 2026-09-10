Authorities on Thursday alerted the public to a new type of phone scam, where individuals impersonating police officers call people and ask for bank account information.

According to a statement, police have received a number of complaints from people receiving such phone calls.

The scamsters call up individuals, posing as officers of the police’s cybercrime unit. The fraudsters apparently use landlines with Cypriot numbers, although police said the phone calls may originate from overseas and are scrambled.

The callers tell their prospective victims that they have fallen prey to internet fraud, asking them for personal information – including bank account information – ostensibly so they can investigate the ‘case’.

Police advise the public to be vigilant when receiving such calls. They should never reveal personal data over the phone.

In the event someone has fallen for the scam, they should immediately contact their bank in order to block any unauthorised withdrawals from their account.

The police added that it never contacts members of the public asking for information in this way.