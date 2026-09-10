Russian forces launched a broad onslaught on the industrial city of Pavlohrad in southeastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing seven, as well as striking a petrol station in the capital Kyiv and an international agribusiness facility in Dnipro as Moscow intensifies attacks on logistics and economic targets.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces deployed drones, artillery and aerial bombs in hitting five districts of Pavlohrad, known as a rail and logistics hub serving a coal-mining area with a pre-war population of about 120,000. A total of 76 people were injured, including several children.

Photos posted online showed shattered shops and burned-out vehicles in the city, which has acted as a critical supply route for the Ukrainian military connecting central Ukraine to eastern front lines.

The attack on the petrol station in Kyiv and on an agribusiness facility run by Bunge in the southeastern city of Dnipro added to Russia’s intensified air campaign in recent weeks.

Moscow has launched ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at warehouses, food suppliers and retail chains. Kyiv has struggled to repel the attacks amid a shortage of air defence systems.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said Russian attacks on businesses and civilian infrastructure were “rapidly growing” and urged the government to “react and act in advance”.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian sites.

The strike on the Ukrnafta petrol station appeared to be the first jet-powered drone attack on such a facility in Kyiv. It followed around 300 attacks on petrol stations in or near Ukraine’s frontline regions in recent months.

Four people were injured, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“There is no military objective in such strikes. This is terror and intimidation of the civilian population,” said Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura on Facebook.

‘NO COINCIDENCE’

In Dnipro, two people were killed in the attack on the Bunge sunflower oil facility, one of Ukraine’s five largest food plants with a processing capacity of 1,600 tons of oilseeds per day.

It was the second attack on a U.S.-owned business in several weeks, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“This is no coincidence, but part of Moscow’s systematic terror campaign against American businesses and economic interests,” he wrote on X.

Five people were wounded, a local official said.

Attacks on Dnipro continued into the evening, regional governor Hanzha said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on a visit to Canada, said Russian forces also struck localities in eastern Donetsk region and in Kharkiv region in the northeast.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian drones hit office buildings and storage areas in the capital.

In the northeastern city of Sumy, city officials said a jet-powered drone tore into a shopping centre — a day after two people were killed and 20 wounded in a similar attack there.

Russian officials said Ukrainian drone attacks on the border region of Belgorod killed one person and injured six.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded escalating strikes in recent weeks on logistics and other economic targets aimed at damaging each other’s war effort.

Ukraine has attacked Russia’s largest online retailers and oil refineries, often deep inside the country, as well as energy and fuel logistics in regions of its own territory occupied by Russian forces.

Russia, meanwhile, has stepped up strikes on Ukraine’s ports, killing four and injuring 19 in the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, regional officials said.