Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras met with Environment Commissioner Elias Myrianthous on Friday for talks covering environmental matters and animal welfare across the district.

The discussion touched on solid waste management and flood protection measures being carried out by the municipality, though the bulk of the meeting occupied the treatment of abandoned animals.

Both sides addressed the need to speed up plans for a district temporary shelter for stray dogs, a facility they said would require increased state funding to municipalities before it could proceed.

Until the shelter is built, the two agreed to examine extending the operation of private dog shelters that have not yet obtained the required building permits.

The cat neutering scheme also featured in the talks, with Vyras requesting the budget be raised.

Officials said better oversight of designated feeding and watering stations was needed, alongside public information campaigns to ensure feeding is carried out responsibly and only at approved sites.

The two sides closed the meeting by agreeing to keep communication between the municipality and the commissioner’s office open as work on the proposals continues.

The discussions follow a separate meeting last week between Myrianthous and veterinary services representatives, at which plans to expand the national cat neutering scheme from October were outlined.