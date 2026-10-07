Halloumi exported every year is valued at €350 million, with 45 per cent of the total reaching the UK, the cheesemakers’ association said on Wednesday.

The association’s executive secretary Michalis Koulouros said Sweden and Greece were the next largest importers, with other European countries following.

Koulouros said efforts were being made to expand in the “huge US market”.

“It is certainly a market that interests cheesemakers just because of its size. If halloumi succeeds in America, there is a huge prospect for a product development and investments in the sector,” he added.

Halloumi will next be showcased in Paris at the Sial international food fair, from October 17 to 21, with seven Cypriot dairies participating.

According to the statistical service, the halloumi exported in the first half of 2026 was valued at €201.9 million, corresponding to 12.8 per cent of total exports.

The cheesemakers believe exports could be increased, with the only obstacle being the quota of goat and sheep milk.

Koulouros told the Cyprus News Agency that the milk not sent for pasteurisation, yoghurt production and other cheeses was channelled into the production of halloumi.

“As long as there is milk, they make cheese,” he pointed out.

He said decrees set out the minimum ratio of goat and sheep milk in halloumi for compliance with the production specifications of the PDO product and any change may mean that “we will not be able to produce the quantities” demanded for export.