The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has launched an international artificial intelligence challenge aimed at finding practical solutions to water-sector problems, with innovators from Cyprus among those eligible to apply.

Cyprus is a member state of the DCO, meaning Cypriot startups, researchers, innovators and technology teams can participate in the new Future Makers AI Challenge for Critical Sustainability.

The initiative is being launched by the DCO in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

The challenge is seeking AI-enabled solutions to real-world water challenges across DCO member states.

The organisers said the initiative would focus on technologies capable of improving the way water systems operate while addressing water losses, resource use and the environmental impact of the sector.

Solutions are expected to help reduce water losses and improve the efficiency of water systems, while also making operations and the use of resources more efficient.

The challenge will also seek technologies that can reduce energy consumption, strengthen the reuse and recycling of resources and make the wider water value chain more resilient.

Future Makers is being delivered through NexaBridge, the DCO’s open innovation initiative, which connects real-world challenges with innovators and aims to create routes for promising solutions to move from development towards the market.

Selected teams will have the opportunity to further develop and demonstrate their solutions as part of the programme.

The organisers said successful teams could also have opportunities to test their solutions under controlled conditions in Saudi Arabia.

Solutions developed through the programme could subsequently be adapted for use across other DCO member states, potentially giving participating companies and research teams access to a wider international market.

The challenge is open to innovators, researchers, startups and technology teams across DCO member states that have AI-enabled solutions capable of addressing the identified challenges in the water sector.

The organisers said participants could join whether they were already developing a relevant solution, wanted to apply their expertise to an existing real-world problem, or were interested in collaborating with organisations and teams in other countries.

The initiative is intended to provide a route for innovation to move beyond research and development and towards practical applications in the water sector.

For Cyprus, participation could provide local startups and research teams with an opportunity to develop technologies for an issue that is particularly relevant to an island economy where water resources are limited and efficient management of supply is important.

Applications for the Future Makers AI Challenge for Critical Sustainability close on October 4, 2026.

The DCO was established to promote digital cooperation among its member states and works on initiatives involving technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Cyprus is among the organisation’s member states, giving Cypriot businesses and researchers access to initiatives designed to encourage cross-border cooperation and the development of technology-based solutions.