A 25-year-old woman was remanded in custody for four days on Sunday in connection with a car arson case in Nicosia dating back to May.

Police said the woman was arrested at around 10.30am on Saturday following testimony gathered by Nicosia CID.

The case concerns a fire that broke out at around 2.40am on May 26, destroying a vehicle parked outside its 34-year-old owner’s home in Nicosia.

Investigations concluded the fire had been started deliberately.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the same case on June 3, and was remanded for six days the following day.

On June 10, the case was listed for trial, with the court ordering that he remain in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.