Global commodities trader Gunvor has rebranded as Centalion Group and announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Cyprus to Singapore, marking a significant change for one of the international energy trading groups that has used the island as its legal base.

The employee partnership that owns the company approved the name change and the planned redomiciliation as part of a broader restructuring following a management buyout completed in December 2025.

The move means that, subject to regulatory approvals and documentation, Centalion’s corporate headquarters will leave Cyprus for Singapore, where the group has maintained a presence since 2006.

The company said the decision reflected Singapore’s established legal and business environment, financial and trading infrastructure and international business community.

For Cyprus, the departure represents the loss of the corporate headquarters of a major global commodities trader, although the company’s announcement does not indicate that all of its Cypriot operations will disappear.

Centalion’s principal trading offices will continue to operate from Singapore, Geneva and Houston, while the group also has trading hubs in Calgary, London and Stamford.

The company employs more than 2,000 people globally and reported record trading volumes during the first half of 2026.

“The name Centalion reflects who we are: one team, moving together, at the heart of the global energy markets,” said Gary Pedersen, chairman and chief executive of Centalion.

“We’re making this move from a position of strength,” he stated.

“Together we have built a disciplined, entrepreneurial firm that is accelerating our position as one of the world’s leading physical energy and metals traders,” Pedersen continued.

“Singapore and our new identity are the next chapter in that story,” he added.

The planned move is particularly significant for Cyprus because the company’s parent entity has been based on the island, while its business has expanded into a wide range of global commodity markets.

The company is now positioning itself as considerably more than an oil trader, with activities covering crude oil, refined products, natural gas, LNG, power, battery storage, biofuels and carbon credits.

It also has a growing metals and minerals trading business, significant shipping operations and investments in gas and power infrastructure in different parts of the world.

Centalion said the expansion reflected the evolution of the business following the December 2025 management buyout and the introduction of a new ownership structure, leadership model and strategic direction.

The company’s rebranding followed a partnership referendum held in July 2026 after six months of employee engagement and external research into its position in the market.

The research was carried out by global brand specialist Landor, the company said.

The name Centalion is intended to convey the idea of a group moving together, reflecting the strength and unity of the employee partnership and its ambition to remain a leading player in global commodities trading.

The company said its future would be based on the breadth of its existing activities rather than a narrow focus on oil.

It plans to continue expanding in physical energy, metals and minerals, alongside investments supporting the new energy economy and global energy security.

The company’s new name and brand are being introduced immediately, although the rollout across subsidiaries, trading offices and other locations will take place over the coming months.

Centalion said the rebranding would not affect existing commercial relationships.

Its counterparties, banks, suppliers and other business partners will continue to operate under existing arrangements because the company’s legal personality, rights and obligations will not change.

Existing contracts and agreements will also remain in force, the company confirmed.

The same applies to the planned redomiciliation in legal terms, with Centalion stressing that it will involve transferring the existing legal entity to a new jurisdiction rather than creating an entirely new corporate structure.

Completion of the move remains subject to securing necessary local regulatory approvals and completing the required documentation.

Singapore already plays a significant role in the group’s global operations, having hosted a Centalion presence since 2006.

The company said its established financial and trading infrastructure was among the reasons for choosing Singapore as its future corporate base.

The move also comes at a time when Centalion is seeking to strengthen its position across global energy and commodity markets.

The company said it traded record volumes during the first half of 2026 and continues to expand across its international trading hubs.

Centalion describes itself as one of the world’s largest independent commodities trading companies, providing logistics solutions for moving physical energy, power, metals and minerals from production and storage locations to markets where they are required.

Its activities also extend into strategic infrastructure, including upstream oil and gas production, terminals, refineries, power plants, batteries and storage facilities.

The company said these investments allow it to generate value across the global supply chain while supporting its broader trading activities.

The planned departure to Singapore places Cyprus’ role as an international headquarters location under renewed scrutiny, particularly because the decision comes from a company with a substantial global footprint rather than a small local business.

Recent reporting on the announcement has also highlighted that the move follows a wider transformation of the group after the management buyout, with the company seeking to establish a new identity and strategic direction.

The announcement does not say that Centalion is abandoning Cyprus entirely, nor does it provide details on the future of every Cypriot corporate structure connected to the group.

What it does establish is that the parent company’s intended legal headquarters will no longer be in Cyprus, once the Singapore redomiciliation is completed.

For Cyprus, the development therefore has two sides. The island has demonstrated that it can serve as the corporate base for a major international energy trading group, while Centalion’s decision to maintain its business operations across several global centres shows the continuing importance of international corporate and trading structures.

At the same time, the planned move highlights the intense competition between financial and trading centres for the headquarters of multinational companies.

Centalion’s choice of Singapore, rather than another European jurisdiction, is particularly relevant to the commodities sector because Singapore is one of the world’s major trading and financial centres and already forms part of the company’s international network.

The company’s decision does not amount to a rejection of Cyprus as a trading location, but it does mean that the island will lose the corporate headquarters of a group whose activities span energy, commodities, shipping and infrastructure.

The new Centalion identity is expected to become visible across its global operations over the coming months as the company begins the next phase of its development.