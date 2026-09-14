The share of adults aged between 25 and 64 who have taken part in formal or non-formal education and training within the last four weeks of 2025 stands at 12 per cent, ranking Cyprus slightly below the European Union average, according to Eurostat data published on Monday.

Eurostat said that the EU average stood at 13.7 per cent with Sweden, 38.2 per cent, Denmark, 31 per cent, and Finland, 28.1 per cent, leading the ranking.

Meanwhile Greece, 5.2 per cent, Bulgaria, 6.1 per cent, and Croatia recorded the lowest shares.

The overall share of adults participating in formal or non-formal education has increased in almost all EU member states within the past ten years, having stood at only 10 per cent in 2015.

The highest increases were recorded in Malta, 12.9 per cent increase, Estonia, 11.9 per cent and Belgium, 11.1 per cent.

Only France, -3.1 per cent, Luxembourg -0.6 per cent and Denmark, -0,5 per cent recorded decreases.

Women were more likely to participate in education and training, ranking 2.5 per cent higher than men with 14.9 per cent compared to 12.4 per cent respectively.

According to Eurostat, participation levels differed by degree of urbanisation seeing adults living in cities more likely to participate in learning, 16.8 per cent than those living in towns or suburbs, 12.3 per cent, or rural areas, 10.3 per cent.