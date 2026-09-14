Tektor launches all-in-one software platform for property developers in Cyprus and Greece

Tektor, a new property-development software platform built specifically for developers in Cyprus and Greece, has launched to help property developers manage the entire lifecycle of a project — construction, sales and post-handover — in a single connected system, available now at tektor.io

Most property developers today run their business across disconnected tools: construction schedules in spreadsheets, sales in WhatsApp, permits buried in email and buyers left without any portal. Nothing talks to each other, and information is lost between the site, the sales office and the accountant. Tektor replaces that patchwork with one platform organised around three phases: Build, Sell and Manage.

On the construction side, Tektor tracks project schedules, subcontractors, budgets, cost control and dated site photo reports, and includes a dedicated module to track applications through the Cyprus Ippodamos / EOA building-permit process — a capability generic international tools do not offer. On the sales side, it provides a live apartment-availability map, a lead and buyer CRM, payment schedules and a dedicated broker portal for external sales agents. After handover, it manages service charges, maintenance requests and a multilingual buyer portal in English, Greek and Russian.

Unlike generic CRM systems such as Salesforce or HubSpot — which manage the customer, but not the development itself — Tektor is designed around how property developers in Cyprus and Greece actually work, from land acquisition and permitting through construction, off-plan sales and the final handover of keys. Pricing starts at €199 per month with no per-seat fees, and a new developer can typically be set up within days rather than months.

“Developers in Cyprus and Greece have been forced to choose between expensive enterprise systems built for other markets and a pile of spreadsheets and chat threads,” said Vitali Brodetski, founder of Tektor. “We built Tektor so a mid-sized developer can run construction, sales and buyer management in one place, in their own market, without an enterprise budget or a six-month rollout.”

Tektor’s first client, a residential developer in Limassol, is already running several active projects on the platform.

About Tektor

Tektor is a software platform for property developers in Cyprus and Greece, covering construction management, apartment sales and post-handover in one system. Built for the local market — including Ippodamos / EOA permit tracking and a multilingual (EN/EL/RU) buyer portal — it helps developers run the full “Build. Sell. Manage.” lifecycle from €199 per month. Learn more at tektor.io.

Website: https://tektor.io | Email: [email protected]