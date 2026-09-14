Total employment in Cyprus’ broad public sector reached 78,433 persons in the second quarter of 2026, rising by 1,119 people, a 1.4 per cent increase from a year earlier, according to the state statistical service (Cystat).

Of the total, 73,284 people were employed in general government, while publicly owned enterprises and companies accounted for 5,149 employees.

Within general government, which includes central government and local authorities, there were 55,372 state employees, 11,314 employees in non-profit organisations and 6,598 employees in local authorities.

Compared with the second quarter of 2025, employment in general government increased by 1,009 people, up 1.4 per cent.

The increase was again largely driven by local authorities, where employment rose by 716 people, 12.2 per cent, from 5,882 a year earlier to 6,598 in the second quarter of 2026.

Cystat said the rise was mainly attributed to district local government organisations, where staffing increased by 416 people, 39.1 per cent, reaching 1,479 from 1,063 in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, employment in central government increased by 293 people, 0.4 per cent, from 66,393 in the second quarter of 2025 to 66,686 a year later.

More specifically, the number of state employees rose by 164 people, 0.3 per cent, from 55,208 to 55,372.

Employment in non-profit organisations also increased on an annual basis, rising by 129 people, 1.2 per cent, from 11,185 to 11,314.

At the same time, publicly owned enterprises and companies recorded an annual increase of 110 people, 2.2 per cent, reaching 5,149 employees from 5,039 a year earlier.

Compared with the first quarter of 2026, employment in the broad public sector increased by 45 people, 0.1 per cent, from 78,388.

The quarterly picture was mixed across the main categories. Employment in general government rose by 48 people, 0.1 per cent, as growth in local authorities offset a decline in central government.

Central government employment fell by 144 people, 0.2 per cent, while employment in local authorities increased by 192 people, 3 per cent.

Publicly owned enterprises and companies recorded a marginal quarterly decline, falling by three people, 0.1 per cent.

Within central government, state employees increased slightly from 55,354 in the first quarter to 55,372, while employment in non-profit organisations fell by 1.4 per cent, from 11,476 to 11,314.

Among local authorities, employment in district local government organisations reached 1,479 people, up from 1,439 in the previous quarter, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent.

Employment in municipalities also rose, reaching 4,049 people from 3,907 in the first quarter and 3,759 a year earlier.

This represented a quarterly increase of 3.6 per cent and an annual rise of 7.7 per cent.

Employment in other local authorities reached 1,070 people, up from 1,060 both in the previous quarter and a year earlier, corresponding to an increase of 0.9 per cent in both comparisons.

Cystat also noted that, from the first quarter of 2026, the term ‘government’ has been replaced by ‘state employees’ for greater accuracy. However, the statistical service clarified that the change does not affect the methodology or the comparability of the data over time.