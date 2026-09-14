Lidl Cyprus has successfully achieved its ambitious palm oil certification target, marking a significant milestone in its strategic partnership with WWF Greece (World Wide Fund for Nature Greece). Today, 97 per cent of the palm oil used in Lidl Cyprus’ own-brand products is certified by internationally-recognised standards such as RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil) or EU Organic.

Tangible action for responsible sourcing

This milestone highlights Lidl’s continued determination to pursue its sustainability course. The international Lidl and WWF partnership, launched in 2024, goes beyond simply setting targets. The two organisations collaborate closely on a practical level to reduce environmental impact by conducting joint supply chain risk assessments, establishing binding sustainability criteria for suppliers and implementing monitoring processes.

Global impact for responsible sourcing

A key focus of the collaboration is addressing the severe challenges associated with global palm oil production. To combat the issues, Lidl and WWF strictly prioritise deforestation-free and conversion-free supply chains. By relying on rigorous certifications, Lidl supports practices that prevent the further clearing of critical ecosystems, promote yield optimisation on existing agricultural land and ensure strict traceability and respect for human rights within local communities.

“Together with WWF, we have been able to further sharpen our sourcing standards. We want to offer our customers a selection that is not only convincing in terms of quality, but is also produced responsibly,” says Vasiliki Adamidou, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Lidl Cyprus.

Making choice of certified products easier

By increasing the availability of certified palm oil, Lidl makes it easier for its customers to choose products made with certified raw materials. Consumers can rely on the fact that choosing certified products makes a direct contribution to environmental protection and fairer working conditions.

While this achievement marks an important milestone, addressing the deep-rooted ecological risks linked to global palm oil production will require more actors across the sector to follow suit. Lidl and WWF encourage the broader industry to join this effort by setting and delivering on their own ambitious sustainability targets.

You can find further information on the partnership between Lidl and WWF here.

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