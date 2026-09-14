Cyprus makes decade-long progress in lifelong learning but remains below EU average

The share of adults in Cyprus participating in education and training rose to 12 per cent in 2025, up from 7.5 per cent in 2015, according to figures published by Eurostat, highlighting a growing role for lifelong learning in the country’s labour market.

Across the European Union, 13.7 per cent of people aged between 25 and 64 said they had participated in formal or non-formal education and training during the four weeks preceding the survey in 2025.

The EU-wide figure was up from 10.1 per cent in 2015, with participation increasing steadily over the decade apart from a temporary decline in 2020, which Eurostat said was likely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and the contingency measures introduced during that period.

Cyprus recorded a 4.5 percentage point increase over the 10-year period, putting its 2025 participation rate 1.7 percentage points below the EU average.

The figures are significant for the labour market because adult education and training can help workers acquire new skills, update existing ones and adapt to changes in the economy and workplace.

Eurostat’s figures form part of the monitoring of Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education, which aims to ensure access to quality education throughout life while increasing the number of young people and adults with the skills needed for employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship.

In the EU context, monitoring of the goal covers basic education, tertiary education, adult learning and digital skills.

The data therefore extends beyond traditional education, capturing opportunities for people already in the workforce to develop their skills or acquire new ones.

This is particularly relevant as employers increasingly require workers to adapt to technological and economic changes, while businesses and entrepreneurs need access to people with skills suited to changing market conditions.

The highest levels of adult participation in education and training in 2025 were recorded in Sweden at 38.2 per cent, Denmark at 31.0 per cent and Finland at 28.1 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Greece recorded 5.2 per cent, Bulgaria 6.1 per cent and Croatia 6.5 per cent.

Compared with 2015, adult learning increased in almost every EU member state, the statistical office reported.

The largest increases were recorded in Malta, where participation rose by 12.3 percentage points, Estonia with an 11.9 percentage point increase, Belgium with an 11.1 percentage point rise and Slovenia with a 10.9 percentage point increase.

Cyprus therefore recorded a substantial improvement over the decade, although its increase was considerably smaller than those seen in the EU countries with the strongest growth.

Only three EU countries recorded lower participation rates in 2025 than in 2015, with France falling by 3.1 percentage points, Luxembourg by 0.6 percentage points and Denmark by 0.5 percentage points.

There was also a clear gender difference in adult learning across the EU, Eurostat reported.

In 2025, 14.9 per cent of women aged 25 to 64 participated in education or training, compared with 12.4 per cent of men, giving women a participation rate 2.5 percentage points higher.

Women had also increased their participation faster over the decade. Their rate rose by 4.0 percentage points between 2015 and 2025, compared with a 3.2 percentage point increase among men.

Adult learning also varied according to where people lived. People living in cities were the most likely to participate in education and training, with a rate of 16.8 per cent in 2025.

This compared with 12.3 per cent among people living in towns and suburbs and just 10.3 per cent among those living in rural areas.

The urban-rural divide points to the importance of access to training opportunities, as cities tend to have greater concentrations of employers, educational institutions, professional services and other organisations providing opportunities for skills development.

For Cyprus, the overall increase from 7.5 per cent in 2015 to 12 per cent in 2025 suggests that more adults are engaging in learning after entering the labour market, although participation still has room to increase to reach the EU average.

The development is also relevant to entrepreneurship, as Eurostat links adult learning directly to the acquisition of skills needed not only for employment and decent work but also for starting and developing businesses.

Lifelong learning can allow workers to respond to changes in demand for particular skills, while giving people considering entrepreneurship opportunities to strengthen their technical, managerial or digital capabilities.

The EU’s quality education framework therefore treats education as a process extending beyond the early stages of life and into adulthood.

The figures also underline the continuing importance of skills development as European economies adjust to technological change, including the growing use of digital technologies and other forms of automation.

They also show that adult learning has become more widespread over the past decade, with Cyprus following the broader upward trend but remaining below the bloc-wide participation rate.