Financial entities regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) have until today, September 15, to submit a form required to calculate their annual information and communication technology (ICT) fee under the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

In its latest announcement, CySEC urged financial entities in Cyprus that had not yet submitted the required documentation to do so through its portal before the deadline.

The deadline follows an earlier CySEC announcement on August 26 concerning the submission of the self-categorisation form and calculation of the annual ICT fee under DORA.

The requirement stems from CySEC Directive DIR73-2009-07 and Policy Statement PS-03-2025, which set out the fees payable by financial entities falling within the scope of DORA.

Financial entities must use the prescribed form to determine their self-categorisation and calculate the annual ICT fee payable to CySEC.

They are required to complete the grey cells in fields 1.1 to 1.8 of the form, in accordance with the instructions provided.

The completed and duly signed form must be submitted through CySEC’s portal by the end of today, together with the required supporting documentation.

This includes extracts from the entity’s most recent audited financial statements showing its annual total turnover and annual balance sheet for the relevant year.

Entities must also provide documentation confirming their number of employees based on their audited financial statements, or a signed letter from an independent auditor confirming the figure.

The information is used as part of the process for determining the applicable annual ICT fee under the DORA framework.

Following submission, CySEC will issue an invoice by email to the relevant financial entity.

Entities must settle the invoice upon receipt and no later than November 30, 2026.

DORA is the EU framework for strengthening the digital operational resilience of the financial sector, including requirements covering the management of information and communication technology risks and disruptions.

The framework is designed to ensure that financial entities have appropriate systems and procedures to withstand, respond to and recover from technology-related disruptions.

The CySEC fee requirements form part of the wider regulatory framework being applied to financial entities within DORA’s scope.

For Cyprus’ financial sector, the requirements add another regulatory obligation for firms operating in an increasingly technology-dependent financial environment.

Financial entities that have not yet submitted the form therefore face a deadline of September 15, 2026, while any resulting invoice must be settled by November 30.