Cypriot discus thrower Marina Hadjicosta has been nominated for the 2026 European Women’s Rising Star of the Year award, the European Athletics Federation announced on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old is among the nominees for the awards, which recognise the top young athletes of the year.

The winner will be decided through votes from the public, member federations, media and a European Athletics committee, each accounting for 25 per cent.

Voting is open until September 28.

The top three nominees in each category will be announced on October 1, with the winners revealed at the Golden Tracks Awards in Lausanne on October 24.