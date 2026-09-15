Two years ago, a man in Cyprus lost a quarter of a million euros in a cryptocurrency scam.

In the same year, another handed more than €100,000 to an online investment fraud.

And here’s the thing.

These men were not elderly, vulnerable or foolish – the first was 49, the second 26. They were ordinary people who’d worked, saved and planned for their futures. Then, in the blink of an eye, they lost it all.

Either one could have been your neighbour. Your friend. Your brother. Possibly even you…

Who Do You Trust?

Most of us like to believe we’d never fall for something like that.

But would we?

Scams don’t start with criminals. They begin with trust – trust in a ‘genuine’ platform, ‘real’ graphs, an ‘honest’ adviser. And with one dangerous assumption: that extraordinary returns can come with little or no risk.

And that’s where the real story begins.

Because recent research suggests that, in Cyprus, this misunderstanding starts far earlier than most of us imagine…

A study by the Cyprus University of Technology covering 514 fifteen-year-olds from every district of the island, asking a simple question: can Cyprus’ next generation of savers, borrowers and investors tell an opportunity from a trap?

On average, students answered barely two of six basic financial questions correctly. Only 19 per cent managed at least four. Fewer than two in 100 answered every question correctly.

Frightening, isn’t it?

‘I Don’t Know’

And yet it’s not the wrong answers that were not the most worrying. It was the phrase repeated again and again in response to the questions: “I don’t know.”

A wrong answer is built on a belief, and beliefs can be examined and corrected. But “I don’t know” leaves people even more exposed – to poor borrowing, weak saving habits and, above all, fraud.

One question stood out above all the others.

Students were asked about the link between risk and return. Only 18 per cent knew that higher returns usually mean higher risk. Almost one in three believed the opposite. Nearly half simply said, “I don’t know.”

Which means that roughly three in four of Cyprus’ future investors may find themselves in situations where they cannot easily tell an opportunity from a trap!

And that, alas, is precisely what investment scams depend on.

The Warning Signs

Earlier research conducted at the Cyprus University of Technology into Cypriot adults found the same pattern: financial illiteracy linked to fragility, and an inability to cover unexpected expenses without borrowing or asking for help.

So what can we do – for ourselves, our children, Cyprus as a whole?

The answer may lie in something many Cypriots will remember from their own childhood…

Every Monday, children across the island would arrive at school carrying a small banknote for the Defteraki – the school savings scheme that encouraged them to put a little money aside each week. Sometimes it was £5. Sometimes three. Occasionally, after a generous weekend relative had slipped them a poulistrina, there might even be £10!

At the time, it felt like a routine. But it was quietly teaching something much more valuable.

Because the same study found that teenagers who had regularly taken part in the Defteraki programme during primary school showed higher levels of financial knowledge years later, and were also almost twice as likely to save unexpected money than those who had not.

The scheme wasn’t teaching children what inflation meant. It was teaching something more powerful: a habit.

And we see the same pattern in the evidence: in a separate study of 1,200 Cypriot adults, financial knowledge on its own didn’t predict good decisions. What mattered was the actual doing – the habit of saving, planning ahead, pausing before spending.

Because most scam victims aren’t short on knowledge. They’re short on that habit.

The 3R Rule

Yet when urgency, excitement and the fear of missing out take over, knowledge alone isn’t enough.

Instead, good financial decisions are built on habits: pause before acting, question extraordinary promises and recognise that pressure is usually a warning sign – not an opportunity.

That’s the thinking behind a simple tool I use on the Money Doctor platform: before any significant financial decision, especially one wrapped in urgency or promises of exceptional returns, ask yourself three questions.

Risk: What is the real danger here? How much could I lose? Regulation: Who regulates this product or provider? Can I check? Reason: Who benefits if I say yes? Why is this opportunity being offered to me and not to institutional investors?

If even one answer is unclear, stop.

The safest financial decision you will ever make may be deciding not to make one at all – until you understand it better. But waiting can have a cost too, thus the answer is not to do nothing – it is to know enough to act with reason.

Cautioning Cyprus

The research is clear: financial education deserves a proper place in schools – not an occasional lecture, but a standalone subject connected to everyday life.

But schools can’t carry this alone. Homes, banks, regulators and the media all have a role in turning knowledge into habits.

Because the “I don’t know” heard in classrooms today should not be seen as the failure of children, but a caution to the rest of us.

Because good financial decisions depend on Cyprus turning “I don’t know” into “I do” – before it’s too late.

Dr Panayiotis C. Andreou, ‘The Money Doctor’, is Professor of Finance at the Cyprus University of Technology, President of the Financial Wellbeing Institute, and creator of the Money Doctor® financial education platform.