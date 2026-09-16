Lottery giant Allwyn bought back 689,184 of its own shares for €9.10 million on Euronext Athens between September 7 and September 11, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback scheme.

The company said this week that the purchases were made under a programme announced on June 4, 2026.

Allwyn paid an average of €13.1937 per share across the five-day period, based on the aggregate consideration of €9,098,681.94.

The largest daily purchase was made on September 11, when the company bought 149,282 shares for €1.98m at an average price of €13.2927 per share.

This was followed by 147,817 shares purchased on September 10 for €1.95m at an average price of €13.2241.

On September 8, Allwyn bought 147,283 shares for €1.94m at an average price of €13.1802.

The company purchased 146,353 shares on September 9 for €1.92m at an average price of €13.1156.

The smallest daily purchase was on September 7, when 98,449 shares were acquired for €1.30m at an average price of €13.1931.

Following the latest transactions, Allwyn holds 41,872,995 of its own shares, representing 5.19 per cent of the total number of shares issued.

The purchases form part of the company’s previously announced share buyback programme, under which Allwyn has been acquiring its own shares on Euronext Athens.