Where do you live?

A little outside of Nicosia with the spirit of my three dead chickens.

What did you have for breakfast?

The best breakfast known to man, cold leftovers!

Describe your perfect day

Waking up before dawn in the middle of a forest and living inside the possibility of no plans at all.

Best book ever read?

The Passion According to G.H. by Clarice Lispector. The intensity and introspection is nothing like anything I’ve ever read before. And I’m a sucker for a good and well-structured sentence.

Best childhood memory?

Waking up at my grandma’s house in the summer.

What is always in your fridge?

Gherkins and hot sauce

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

UK rap

What’s your spirit animal?

A wolf because they travel both solo and in packs. I fell in love with them after reading Jack London novels.

What are you most proud of?

Always figuring things out even if the going gets tough.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene in Lost In Translation, when Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), wearing a pink wig, leans on Bob’s (Bill Murray) shoulder. It beautifully depicts a shared loneliness and a shared understanding of the situation between the two characters.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Mary Magdalene

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

See what the Event Horizon looks/feels like.

What is your greatest fear?

To have regrets on my deathbed.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

It gets better, then worse, then better, then worse, then better, then worse, then better, then worse………………..

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Herd mentality and not being into at least a couple of conspiracy theories.

What would you do if the world was going to end in 24 hours?

Sleep

Lefki Savvidou tries to tell stories by any means possible. Follow her on

www.instagram.com/lefki_savvidou/, www.lefkisavvidou.com/ and lefkisavvidou.substack.com/