Marina Neophytou was elected as the first female rector of the University of Cyprus on Wednesday, securing 214 votes in the fourth round of elections.

“We start together for the day after,” Neophytou said after the results were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Neophytou has been serving as dean of the university’s school of engineering,

The total number of voters was 486, of which 437 voted and 432 ballots were valid.

Following the election procedure, a second election began for the vice rectors for international relations and academic affairs.

Georgia Panayiotou is the sole candidate for the vice-rector of academic affairs and needs 50 per cent plus one of the votes to be elected, while Antonis Ellinas and Marios Dikeakos are running for the international relations vice-rector post.

Current rector Tasos Christofides will complete his second term in December 2026 and is not eligible to run again.

There are 486 voters; 348 academic staff, 117 members of student organisations and 21 administrative staff.

This is the first time there are five candidates for the rector’s position. In 2022 there was only one and in 2018 four.