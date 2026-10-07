22nd 'March with the Pink Figures' draws large turnout for breast cancer awareness, solidarity

Under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides, the 22nd March with the Pink Figures organised by Europa Donna Cyprus was held with great success on October 3, 2026. It is the largest event in support of people with experience of breast and gynaecological cancer.

The March was warmly embraced by thousands of citizens, including political leaders, who walked together and joined their voices to highlight everything that has been achieved and to call for everything that still needs to be done in the areas of awareness, prevention, early diagnosis and specialisation in breast cancer.

In her address, Chair of the Board of Directors of Europa Donna Cyprus, Olga Papadimou, said: “I stand before you as a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer at a very young age, around 27. I had a daughter who was just over a year old at the time. I remember my mind immediately turning to my daughter. To the life I wanted to live. To the moments when I was afraid I might not have the chance to experience them. And yet, today I am here with you. We are all here together.

“We are walking together again this year because awareness saves lives. Because prevention has power. Because early diagnosis saves lives. We are calling for specialised, high-quality care for all. We are calling for independent accreditation of the Ministry of Health’s population screening programme. We are calling for specialised management of gynaecological cancers. We are calling for unified national guidelines.”

Also addressing event participants, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Alpha Bank Cyprus, Militsa Drakou, emphasised: “The strength of the March lies in the fact that it transforms a deeply personal issue into our collective responsibility as a society. Behind every Pink Figure there is a real woman and, around her, are the people who can offer her knowledge, care and strength. For Alpha Bank Cyprus, standing alongside Europa Donna for a second consecutive year as Strategic Partner means continuing a relationship in which we genuinely believe. And the presence of our people at today’s March is perhaps the most meaningful expression of this relationship.”

Participants walked carrying figures symbolising new cases of breast and gynaecological cancer in 2025. Specifically, 840 pink figures represented new cases of breast cancer among women, six blue figures represented new cases of breast cancer among men, 220 turquoise figures represented new cases of gynaecological cancer and 299 white figures symbolised the people tragically lost during 2025.

This year’s March began at the Old GSP Stadium. From there, participants walked to Alpha Bank Cyprus’ headquarters on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue, as the Bank is once again supporting Europa Donna Cyprus as the event’s Strategic Partner.

For more information, please visit: europadonna.com.cy