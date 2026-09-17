The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved two financial support schemes worth €1.5 million for farmers facing higher production costs as a result of the crisis in the Middle East, particularly for fuel and fertilisers.

According to the agriculture ministry, the support will be provided under European Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1894 and will be fully funded by the European Union.

The first scheme, with a budget of €800,000, will provide emergency aid to farmers and agricultural businesses to offset increased costs for “coloured” diesel.

Support will cover eligible diesel obtained between April 1 and October 31, 2026, and will not exceed €0.126 per litre.

Support under the scheme will range from €100 to €5,000 per beneficiary.

The second emergency aid scheme, with a total budget of €701,200, will cover increased fertiliser costs.

Aid will amount to 15 per cent of the eligible value, excluding VAT, of invoices for fertiliser purchases made between June 1 and October 31, 2026.

Payments will be made by the agricultural payments organisation (CAPO) to beneficiaries of the two schemes are farmers and agricultural enterprises that meet the eligibility criteria.

For the diesel scheme, beneficiaries must, among other requirements, hold a licence to use “coloured” diesel and have received eligible diesel during the specified period.

For the fertiliser scheme, beneficiaries must be registered under the relevant categories of the farmers and agricultural holdings register and submit the required paid invoices for fertiliser purchases.

Applications for both schemes are expected to be accepted from November 2 to 16, 2026, with further details to be published when the schemes are formally announced.

If the total amount claimed exceeds the available budget, aid to beneficiaries will be reduced proportionately.

The two schemes follow a package of measures announced in March 2026 aimed at addressing the effects of the energy crisis and higher production costs.