The medical practice of plasmapheresis will be discussed by the House health committee in October following the recent public debate that had emerged in the past week.

Head of the health committee and Disy MP Savia Orphanidou on Thursday said that the matter had been registered ex officio, with the committee focusing on the relevant framework regulating the practice.

According to Orphanidou, the discussion will concern checks that must be carried out in health centres and hospitals that are licensed to perform plasmapheresis, as well as the licensing of health professionals who perform the specific procedures and the medical equipment used.

“On behalf of the entire health committee, we have registered the issue,” Orphanidou said.

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The discussion is expected to begin in October and is aimed at contributing to the mapping of centres that carry out relevant procedures that was launched by the health ministry on Thursday.