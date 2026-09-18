On 24 September, on the occasion of World Maritime Day

The Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA) is organising a beach clean-up at Malindi Beach in Limassol on Thursday, 24 September 2026, at 10:00 a.m., as part of activities marking World Maritime Day and European Maritime Day – EMD in My Country.

The event is being held under the auspices of the Shipping Deputy Minister, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, and brings together organisations and stakeholders active in shipping, business and marine environmental protection. Beyond cleaning the beach, the initiative aims to reinforce the message that protecting our coasts and seas is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation between society, the shipping community and organised bodies.

Taking part in the clean-up will be the Cyprus Shipping Chamber, Cyprus Union of Shipowners, Limassol Chamber of Commerce & Industry, WISTA Cyprus, YoungShip, CMMI, The Propeller Club, Master Mariners Association, The Nautical Institute, Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Limassol Marina, DP World Limassol, Eurogate, Ancoria Insurance and AKTI, as part of the #potavristou initiative.

The event is sponsored by the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, which will provide volunteers with T-shirts, caps, gloves and bags for the clean-up.

Through environmental awareness, education and active participation initiatives, CYMEPA continues to promote the protection of the marine and coastal environment and to encourage cooperation between the shipping community and society.