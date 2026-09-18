Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Friday that it repurchased 3,570 of its own shares through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corp Ltd (CISCO) on September 17, 2026.

The transaction was conducted at a price of €1.40 per share, according to a regulatory filing released to the investment public.

The company carried out the buyback in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The share purchase was executed pursuant to a specific authorisation granted by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

A total of 3,570 shares were acquired during the single trading session on September 17, 2026, bringing the total value of the transaction to €4,998.