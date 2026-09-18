Extensive damage was caused by a fire that broke out after lightning struck a restaurant near Lara beach early on Friday morning.
The fire service said it was informed about the incident at around 2.55am when a call was received about a fire in a metal structure that operates as a café-restaurant under a tin roof.
The restaurant suffered extensive damage from the fire, leading its roof to collapse, before the fire was fully extinguished at around 4.40am.
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