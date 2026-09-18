The pursuit of peace in Cyprus remains a shared responsibility, United Nations special representative on the island Khassim Diagne said on Friday, highlighting Unficyp’s role as a peacekeeping force.

“Peace is not simply the absence of conflict. It is a shared commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, cooperation and the belief that differences can be resolved through peaceful means,” he said in a statement to mark the International Day of Peace.

Diagne underlined the UN’s commitment to a “peaceful future for all Cypriots”, adding that for over six decades Unficyp forces have remained on the island to help maintain stability, facilitate dialogue and support conditions for a comprehensive settlement.

He welcomed the “continued engagement” of Cypriot leaders, civil society, young people, women and communities of the island, and said that Unficyp continues to carry out its mandate in the service of peace and the people of the island.

“Investing in peace means investing in dialogue, trust and understanding. Every act of cooperation and every effort to bridge divides contributes to a culture of peace,” he said.