A 26-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening after driving his car at 161 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour) on the motorway between Limassol and Paphos and then failing to pull over upon the instructions of police officers, the police said on Saturday.

The man was driving near the village of Avdimou when his speed was recorded, with the police saying that “the driver was signalled to stop, but continued on his way”.

According to the police, he was driving “carelessly and dangerously” at the time.

He then turned onto the old road linking Paphos and Limassol, where he was apprehended.

A subsequent check of his vehicle found that he was driving without a licence and an MOT certificate.

He then underwent alcohol and drug tests, with both producing negative results.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.