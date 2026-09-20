Cyprus is an “emerging player in the European space ecosystem”, Research Deputy Minister Nicodemos Damianou said on Sunday, reflecting on his visit to Paris for the International Space Summit.

He made reference to a joint declaration the government signed with France in the field of space, telling the Cyprus News Agency that various elements of modern policymaking are intrinsically linked to research and development in space.

“Our ability to understand climate change, respond to natural disasters, strengthen our connectivity and industrial capabilities, protect critical infrastructure, and support innovation, as well as our defence capabilities, our technological dominance, and our strategic autonomy are increasingly dependent on space,” he said.

He added that as such, “in recent years, Cyprus has essentially evolved from the role of a user of space services to that of an emerging player in the European space ecosystem”.

On this front, he pointed out that the island became an associate member of the European Space Agency, while also making what he described as “strategic investments in ground-based satellite infrastructure, facilities, and secure connectivity”.

This, he said, has been paired with “innovation-focused initiatives”, including the creation of the space business incubation centre, which opened last year in Limassol.

“Cyprus is establishing itself as a reliable partner in the fields of space innovation, Earth observation, and services which utilise space technologies in a region of particular strategic importance,” he said.

Regarding the joint declaration signed last week with France, he said that it “creates the framework for closer cooperation in the fields of Earth observation, space science, and satellite communications”.

“At the same time, it lays the foundations for the exchange of know-how and experiences, encouraging participation in joint research and industrial initiatives, as well as strengthening our coordination within the European Space Agency and other European and international organisations and fora,” he said.

Relations between Cyprus and France ‘continuing to deepen’

He also highlighted the wider growing relationship between Cyprus and France saying that it “is continuing to deepen in strategic areas”.

“Building on the strategic partnership established by Presidents [Nikos] Christodoulides and [Emmanuel] Macron, this signature reflects our shared political will to work together for a stronger, more resilient, and more autonomous Europe,” he said.

Macron, too, had spoken about this partnership during his second visit of the year to the island in April, saying that “France is proud to be one of Cyprus’ privileged partners in the field of defence, both in operational plans and for the supply of equipment and arms”.

Additionally, he said that bilateral relations between France and Cyprus are “at a historic level”, and that “we want to advance these further with interconnection projects, with energy projects”.

“Recognising the role which Cyprus has in the eastern Mediterranean, and also as its point of passage to the shores of the eastern Mediterranean on other continents” is the region for his emphasis on those projects, he said.