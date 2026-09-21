Aegean was named Europe’s Best Regional Airline for the 15th consecutive year at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards in London on Monday, marking the airline’s 16th win in the category during its 27 years of operation.

The Greek airline, which operates extensively to and from Cyprus, also retained fourth place in the global ranking for the title of World’s Best Regional Airline.

The latest award was presented at the Langham Hotel in London, where Aegean representatives and cabin crew members attended the ceremony and received the distinction.

The awards are based exclusively on passenger feedback through what Skytrax describes as the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey.

Skytrax, an international airline rating organisation, said the awards are widely regarded as an independent global benchmark for airline standards and are often referred to as the “Oscars of the aviation industry”.

Aegean said the latest recognition reflected the trust of its passengers and its focus on service quality and improving the travel experience.

“It is a great honour for Aegean to be recognised once again as the ‘Best Regional Airline in Europe’,” Aegean deputy chief executive Michalis Kouveliotis said.

“This distinction is particularly meaningful in today’s demanding and rapidly evolving environment, and is a testament to the commitment, professionalism and dedication of our people,” he added.

“It also reflects the trust that our passengers have placed in us for 27 years, choosing Aegean to travel with comfort, safety and quality,” Kouveliotis continued.

“Maintaining the highest standards of quality is a long-standing commitment at Aegean, one that requires continuous investment, innovation and unwavering dedication,” he stated.

Skytrax chief executive Edward Plaisted said Aegean’s repeated success reflected the appreciation of its passengers for the airline’s standards.

“Aegean Airlines’ repeated success in being named the Best Regional Airline in Europe reflects the strong passenger appreciation of their standards,” Plaisted said.

“This success for a record 16th time demonstrates Aegean Airlines’ dedication to providing an excellent quality of onboard experience and consistent service delivery,” he added.

The 2026 award extends Aegean’s uninterrupted run at the top of the European regional airline category to 15 consecutive years, while its fourth-place global ranking keeps it among the leading regional airlines worldwide.