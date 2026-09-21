Alpha Bank S.A. acquired 2,033,797 of its own shares on Euronext Athens for a total consideration of €9,832,079.81 between September 14, 2026 and September 18, 2026, the Greek lender announced on Monday.

The share repurchases were executed as part of the bank’s ongoing share buyback programme, following a prior corporate update issued on July 31, 2026.

The overall initiative was formally authorised by a resolution passed during the annual general meeting of shareholders on June 26, 2026.

Across the five-day trading period, the bank paid an average purchase price of €4.8343 per share to complete the transactions.

On September 14, 2026, the credit institution bought 1,003,285 shares for €4,899,843.28, with transactions executed at an average price of €4.8838 per share.

During that first session, the stock traded at a high of €4.9340 and a low of €4.7980.

The second portion of the tranche was completed on September 18, 2026, when the group acquired 1,030,512 shares for €4,932,236.53.

Trades on September 18, 2026 were completed at an average price of €4.7862, with intraday prices ranging between a high of €4.8400 and a low of €4.7140.

Following the settlement of these transactions, the bank holds a total of 8,249,171 own shares in its treasury.

The accumulated holdings currently represent 0.37 per cent of the total issued shares of the bank.