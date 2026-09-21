The Breakfast for All programme has returned to kindergartens in Larnaca and Famagusta, providing free breakfast to about 3,600 children each day, the education minister said on Monday.

The programme has been renewed and adapted to meet children’s needs, minister Athena Michaelidou said in a post on X.

“The government is investing in actions that support children and families, while promoting healthy eating habits from an early age,” she said.

The programme was developed with input from nutritionists, educators and parents. It aims to provide pupils with quality and safe breakfasts.

The ministry said the programme would be subject to strict supervision, regular checks and continuous evaluation.